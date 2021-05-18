E-bikes are coming to Norfolk in June

(Note: This is a generic model of Lime e-bikes. An official photo of the Lime e-bikes in Norfolk has not yet been released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — E-bikes are coming to Norfolk!

City officials announced the new electric bike-share program with Lime which will provide up to 500 e-bikes as part of a new five-year contract.

Lime provides bike service and scooter service in the same app, so anyone who wants to rent a bike can find one in the same place as the scooters.



The bikes require riders to lock and unlock before starting and ending their trip.

Beginning the first week of June, Lime officials say they will slowly deploy e-bikes in Norfolk and increase the supply based on ridership trends and community demand.



As with scooters, riders must be 18 of age to use an e-bike.

Norfolk is currently in the process of installing dedicated parking ‘corrals’ for both dockless e-scooters and bikes throughout the City.

To celebrate the launch of the new bikes, city officials and Lime will host lessons for riders at Civic Plaza on Friday, May 21 beginning at noon. Officials will also provide free helmets for riders during the event, while supplies last.

Since the launch of e-scooters in Norfolk back in 2019, Lime has provided more than 1,002,308 rides, measuring 984,179 total miles. Lime currently operates 1,250 e-scooters in Norfolk.