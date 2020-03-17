During school closure, Norfolk duo puts together food bags for hungry students

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In a situation unlike many in the past, two Norfolk friends are starved to help out others.

“So, see the first house and how many go in there?” Marissa Ashby asked.

Schools across the state are out for at least two weeks, which means there are many kids who might not have food to eat.

“I was one of the kids who depended on breakfast and lunch for school,” Ashby said. “When school closed, that was the first thing that kind of came to my mind.”

The Norfolk school graduates, Ashby and Alexandria Keys, who are now in their 20s, went right to work.

“It started with 10 different families and it was 104 bags,” Ashby added.

They took their quest to social media asking who needed help.

“I made a form on JotForm on our Facebook and it went from one person in a 24-hour period and then it was like 20 more people, and everyone had multiple kids,” Ashby said.

The friends are now bagging up breakfast and lunch and delivering them to homes. So far, they’ve handed out more than 160 meals to more than 25 families.

“It makes my heart warm,” Ashby said. “I just feel I had a purpose.”

Ashby and Keys are relying on donations and hope to continue until kids go back to school.

The duo is also asking for volunteer drivers to help deliver the food. Those who want to help should email earthgirlmagic@gmail.com.

Families who need help can fill out the JotForm to request assistance.

