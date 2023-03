NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A dryer at the Wash House in Norfolk caught on fire on Tuesday afternoon.

On March 14, around 12:37 p.m. fire crews responded to the Wash House on Dallas Street in reference to a fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw a dryer on fire and fire in the wall behind the dryer.

The fire was put out at 12:53 p.m. and there were no injuries reported.