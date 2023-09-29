NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A drunk driver who eluded police and plowed into vehicles and two Norfolk restaurants was sentenced to two active years in prison.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said 39-year-old Jamar Bolding pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, eluding police, and a hit-and-run resulting in damage to vehicles and businesses.

The dangerous scene unfolded on April 24, 2022. That’s when officers were called to a restaurant in the 3300 block of North Military Highway for a disturbance. They arrived to find Bolding in his car, with the gear in reverse. After repeated instructions to put his car in park, instead, Bolding accelerated in reverse at a high rate of speed. He crashed into several vehicles and just missed hitting an officer and bystanders.

Bolding continued driving on to Military Highway, before crashing into the Subway and China One restaurants in a shopping center on International Boulevard.

Driver plows into Norfolk restaurants on April 24, 2022

Officers took Bolding into custody and got him to the hospital for treatment and a toxicology report, which revealed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.17, more than twice the legal limit.

Bolding pleaded guilty to his charges on Thursday, July 20, 2023. In addition to jail time, he must also complete three years good behavior, one year supervised probation, one year year of restrictions on his license and an alcohol safety program.

“Driving while intoxicated is dangerous. Running from the police is dangerous. Mr. Bolding did both at once. We are lucky that Mr. Bolding hurt only himself in this dangerous incident,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Do not drink and drive, and pull over when the police turn on their lights before you do something that you regret.”