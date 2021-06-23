Driver sustains minor injuries in Norfolk crash, pole being repaired

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a crash on Chesapeake Boulevard caused minor injuries and closed southbound lanes Wednesday night.
The crash happened in the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, Norfolk police tweeted at 10:45 p.m.
The driver in the single vehicle involved sustained minor injuries.
The southbound lanes of Chesapeake Boulevard were closed as of 10:45 p.m. so crews could repair a pole and clear the crash.
