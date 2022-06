NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Tuesday morning on Palmetto Street in Norfolk.

Norfolk police say they responded to the 2300 block of Palmetto in the Coleman Place neighborhood around 8:15 a.m.

The driver was taken to Sentara Norfolk General for treatment. No other details have been released, but video from the scene shows what appears to be a work truck next to a house.