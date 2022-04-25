NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A high-speed chase in Norfolk over the weekend has forced a local restaurant to temporarily close its doors.

The driver crashed into a Chinese restaurant and a Subway restaurant off of North Military Highway and International Boulevard Sunday morning in an attempt to escape police.

Norfolk police say the crash happened right around 1 a.m. People who live right across the street tell 10 On Your Side it was quiet with not a lot of traffic until they heard a sound that made them jump out of bed.

“It sounded like an airplane crashing,” said one woman who lives across the street. “It was horrific.”

The woman didn’t want to show her face on camera but said the noise made her jump from her bed.

“First I heard the squealing of the wheels and then I heard the crash,” she said.

As a driver raced northbound down Military Highway and turned onto International Boulevard, plowing into the front entrances of Subway and China One. The Chinese restaurant took the brunt of the damage with pieces of shattered glass, exposed wiring and a shattered ceiling light visible inside the Subway.

“I saw that the front had been boarded up and new doors had been put in and I was like OK that’s what happened. Someone actually lost control and went into those two buildings,” the woman recalled.

Another woman who was Ubering that morning saw the crash as she left Wawa saying the car raced down the road without headlights and that the force of the impact sounded like a bomb. Nothing was left of the car but twisted metal and smoke. A line of officers seconds behind with their lights flashing.

The Subway is now back open. The Chinese restaurant is closed until further notice as the building undergoes repairs. Witnesses said they believe the driver survived.