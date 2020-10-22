Driver pleads guilty to felony charges after high-speed pursuit results in fiery crash in Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Michael Stone pleaded guilty to felony charges of eluding police and reckless driving in Virginia Beach Circuit Court Wednesday.

Booking photo of Michael Richard Stone courtesy of Virginia Beach City Jail.

Stone was sentenced to 3 years with half his time suspended putting his time served at 1 year and 6 months.

Last August, Stone led police on a high-speed chase across Interstate 264 in Norfolk which ended in a crash, according to Virginia State Police.

State police said in a news release that a trooper tried to stop a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by 19-year-old Stone, of Texas, who was traveling in excess of 100 mph during the early morning hours.

He refused to stop for police and instead, accelerated speed and lost control causing him to crash on I-264 West near City Hall Avenue.

Stone and a passenger were safely removed from the car, which caught fire upon impact. Stone was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with minor injuries, while the passenger was uninjured, state police said.

