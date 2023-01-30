NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A motorist died following an overnight crash on I-264 in Norfolk.
According to Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m. Monday on the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at the I-64 interchange underpass.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the driver and sole occupant of a 2003 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and an overpass support.
The still-unidentified male driver was ejected from the vehicle died at impact, state police say.
Officials say they are currently trying to identify the driver and contact their next of kin.
