NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police are reminding motorists to slow down after one driver was caught going nearly triple the speed limit on I-64 in Norfolk over the weekend.
According to a social media post from state police, a trooper cited a driver in Norfolk for going 152 mph in a posted 55 mph on I-64.
State police say traffic crashes across Virginia have claimed 515 lives since January. Excessive speed has been the common cause of the fatal crashes, officials say.
