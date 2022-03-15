Drive up to a local McDonald’s and apply Wednesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — McDonald’s restaurants across Virginia are looking to hire 500 new team members during a hiring event Wednesday.

McDonald’s franchises from more than 180 locations throughout Virginia including Norfolk are looking to hire new members during the Drive-Up Hiring Day.



The hiring event is set for Wednesday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who are interested can visit participating McDonald’s locations and receive an interview opportunity, no prior scheduling required.



McDonald’s local franchises offer competitive wages, advancement opportunities, flexible scheduling and tuition reimbursement.

Job seekers can also text 36453 to start an application.

For more information and to find the nearest McDonald’s location near you, CLICK HERE.