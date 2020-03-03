Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong, Norfolk Public School’s new superintendent, takes oath of office

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public School’s new superintendent took her her oath of office Tuesday morning.

“Congratulations to Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong,” Norfolk Public School cheered on in a tweet sent out just before noon on Tuesday.

Former Acting Superintendent Sharon I. Byrdsong was appointed to a permanent role as superintendent mid-February following a seven-month search for the role.

Byrdsong has worked in Norfolk schools for more than 20 years, starting an an assistant principal and eventually making her way to the new superintendent role.

The more than three-year contract would come with a nearly $230,000 yearly salary with benefits including a $7,200 per year car allowance.

“I cannot begin to convey how humbled I am to be named the superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools. I have spent the majority of my career here and I am a firm believer in the equalizing power of public education. Every child in this city deserves a high quality education and I want to be part of the team that makes that happen,” Byrdsong said.

“I also believe that schools work best when they work in partnership with the parents and communities that they serve. I will build on those strong connections because together we can make a positive difference for the thousands of children who walk through our doors daily.”