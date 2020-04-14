Dozens of BAE Ship Repair workers refuse to show, in protest over conditions and COVID-19 death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — About 40 General Dynamics contract workers did not report to work for their 3 p.m. shift Tuesday.

They are protesting work conditions in the wake of one of their colleagues dying last week from COVID-19.

The absentees represent about half of a group that is doing electrical repairs on the USS Bulkeley and USS Gettysburg. Robert Fentress, 44, was a contract engineer working on the Bulkeley before his death last week from the coronavirus.

“Because our work is on the ships themselves rather than in the yard where there is more space, our company’s employees are at extra high risk, though the risk is certainly there for everyone in the yard,” said Andrew Revell, a leader representing the non-union General Dynamics workers. Their contract is with the federal government rather than BAE.

BAE says the safety and well-being of employees is a top priority, and the company has followed CDC guidance with social distancing and face coverings. The company will begin taking non-contact temperatures Wednesday for all workers and visitors.

Employees say on smaller naval ships like destroyers, distancing is impossible. Revell cited a recent example.

“I counted 25 people in a space that’s a little over 1,000 square feet. People will spend hours at a time working within 2 to 3 feet of another employee,” he said.

Since Fentress died last week, six people have been tested – two were positive, three negative and the other is still awaiting results.

In a statement BAE said “We understand our employees have very real health concerns, and we are talking to managers and union leadership regularly to better understand those concerns and how we can address them.”

Revell says he is reaching out on social media to get help from elected officials.

“(I spoke Tuesday) with someone from Rep. Bobby Scott’s office. We’re trying to reach our local lawmakers as well as our representatives in Congress,” Revell said.

Revell says the workers want BAE to establish a coronavirus safety plan “in writing, so that everybody’s on the same page and they can be held to that. Specific individuals who are dedicated to the company’s coronavirus response, that’s something that we do not have.”

The also want a hotline to restock cleaning supplies and protective gear, and ships’ passageways converted to one-way so people aren’t making close contact.

Latest Posts: