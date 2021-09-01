Downtown Norfolk to host next ‘First Fridays’ event in September

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First Fridays at Downtown Norfolk, local residents’ favorite 16-block party is back for the month of September.

The party event now stretches 16 blocks from Main Street to Bute Street, east to Monticello Avenue and west to Boush Street. And in addition to the wider location, a new ABC license will let residents take the party throughout Downtown.

The event is on September 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The last call for participants to carry out drinks is 7:45 p.m. Streets will reopen after 8 p.m.

Unfortunately, the Downtown Norfolk Council will not be selling beverages compared to previous events which means there will be no ticket or beer tents this year.

Entertainment will include:

Be sure to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

First Fridays

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10