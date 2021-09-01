Downtown Norfolk to host next ‘First Fridays’ event in September

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First Fridays at Downtown Norfolk, local residents’ favorite 16-block party is back for the month of September.

The party event now stretches 16 blocks from Main Street to Bute Street, east to Monticello Avenue and west to Boush Street. And in addition to the wider location, a new ABC license will let residents take the party throughout Downtown.

The event is on September 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The last call for participants to carry out drinks is 7:45 p.m. Streets will reopen after 8 p.m.

Unfortunately, the Downtown Norfolk Council will not be selling beverages compared to previous events which means there will be no ticket or beer tents this year.

Entertainment will include:

Mambo Room will be dancing it up before DJ Supladies starts spinning in the 100 block of Granby Street from 6:30pm-8pm.

will be dancing it up before starts spinning in the 100 block of Granby Street from 6:30pm-8pm. Selden Market outdoor market in the 100 block of Granby Street.

outdoor market in the 100 block of Granby Street. Ceramic Animal kicks off the party at 5pm before Lord Thomas DJ takes the stage at TCC Plaza from 6:30pm-8pm.

Be sure to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

