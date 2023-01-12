NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is coming back this weekend.

Local foodies can stop waiting as one of winter’s most anticipated dining events returns January 15 to 22. Diners can take advantage of delicious deals from twenty participating restaurants offering price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $35 or $45, and lunch or brunch for $15.

There are also two restaurants that have not previously participated in Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week seeking to fill local diners’ cravings. Glass Light Hotel & Gallery and Prime 255 on Granby will be featuring live jazz music on select evenings.

You can find participating restaurants and menus for Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week HERE.