Downtown Norfolk Council organizes active threat exercises after Virginia Beach mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Workplace safety is top of mind in the wake of the tragedy in Virginia Beach.

The Downtown Norfolk Council reached out to police and the city’s emergency preparedness office to conduct the first of its kind active threat response training for businesses.

There are two active threat trainings scheduled for July 22, with 40 slots each and they are already full.

But don’t worry, if you are interested in learning how to protect your business, your co-workers and yourself, you still can.

During their active threat training, police and other emergency responders will talk participants through the process of what would happen. Participants will get a hands-on training on how to stop-hide-fight and how to stop the bleeding.

“We know that law enforcement is going to arrive on scene, but they are not there to help the victims, they are there to stop the killing. So knowing that you are the first first responder and having those skills to save your neighbor, your friend, your loved one, that’s a skill that’s really important to save a life,” said Norfolk Emergency Preparedness & Response Director Jim Reddick.

If you are in Norfolk and were unable to get a space in the upcoming July 22 training, Reddick invites you to call (757) 441-5600 and they will set up a free training for you.