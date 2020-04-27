Downtown Norfolk Council creates survey to get feedback from businesses on pandemic impact

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Downtown Norfolk Council (DNC) sent a survey to businesses to help figure out how to prioritize support and resources for them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DNC is working with a research company to collect anonymous feedback to ten questions.

According to the council, Downtown Norfolk businesses are experiencing a number of economic challenges as a result of the stay-at-home order and hopes the answers to the survey will help them learn what matters most to its business members during the recovery and “re-invention” phase of the pandemic.

The survey is open now until Friday, May 1.

Some of the questions include, “How valuable do you consider the following resources, services, or efforts in supporting Downtown Norfolk businesses during this pandemic?”, “Has your business applied for any of the following loans?” and if so “Have you received any of the funds?”

Click here for more DNC information regarding COVID-19.

