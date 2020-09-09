Double shooting injures 2 men on West Bay Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men were taken to a hospital to a hospital following a double shooting Wednesday evening in Norfolk.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 298 West Bay Avenue in Norfolk, according to dispatchers.
Both men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Police say one of the injured men is believed to also be a suspect in the shooting.
298 West Bay Avenue is listed as the Sea Mart and Deli.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
