Double shooting injures 2 men on West Bay Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men were taken to a hospital to a hospital following a double shooting Wednesday evening in Norfolk.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 298 West Bay Avenue in Norfolk, according to dispatchers.

Both men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police say one of the injured men is believed to also be a suspect in the shooting.

298 West Bay Avenue is listed as the Sea Mart and Deli.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

