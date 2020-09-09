Double shooting injures 2 men on West Bay Avenue in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men were taken to a hospital to a hospital following a double shooting Wednesday evening in Norfolk.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 298 West Bay Avenue in Norfolk, according to dispatchers.

Both men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police say one of the injured men is believed to also be a suspect in the shooting.

298 West Bay Avenue is listed as the Sea Mart and Deli.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10