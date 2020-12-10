Double shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after a man and woman were injured in a shooting Thursday night.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of East Princess Anne Road around 9:45 p.m.
The man and woman were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
