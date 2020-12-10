Double shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- For the month of December, Virginia MOCA presents a high-profile, national exhibition featuring talented young artists from across the U.S. The exhibit, Scholastic Art.Write.Now. Tour, is produced and presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

Students across America in grades seven through 12 entered nearly 320,000 original works in 29 different categories. For the exhibition, 37 works are on view.