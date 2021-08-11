Double Digits! HRT to celebrate 10 years of The Tide light rail with a day of free service

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — HRT is celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Tide light rail with a day of free service on August 19.

The Tide is turning double digits and Hampton Roads Transit is offering residents and community members a day of free service across all modes of transit (i.e. free bus, light rail, and ferry service) along with a celebration at the MacArthur Square station in downtown Norfolk on Thursday, August 19.

The event at the MacArthur Square station begins at noon and runs until 2 p.m.

The Tide has recorded over 13.4 million recorded boardings since it began service. It is connected to the regional bus network through connections at several of its stations.

The nine Tide trains have collectively traveled on average 434,970 miles along the 7.4 miles of track that runs from Newtown Road to the medical center at Colley Avenue.

HRT President and CEO William Harrell called The Tide a “community success.”



“It has provided tens of thousands of commuters options for travel that did not exist prior to the launch. We also are proud of the men and women who work daily to keep the trains running on time, in excellent repair, and reliably available every day.“