‘Don’t let Søren be forgotten’: Community celebrates the life of local realtor killed by client in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads community celebrated the life of a local realtor who authorities say was killed by a client while on the job.

Søren Arn-Oelschlegel was the victim of an apparent murder-suicide in Portsmouth Friday.

On Thursday, Hampton Roads Pride hosted a memorial at the Wave on Colley Avenue in Norfolk.

Hundreds of candle flames swayed as people huddled together in the Wave parking lot Thursday evening to honor the life and legacy of Arn-Oelschlegel.

“We all lost a little bit of a light. I ask that everybody please don’t let Søren be forgotten,” said Kelly O’Clair of Hampton Roads Pride as he fought back tears, addressing the crowd.

O’Clair told 10 On Your Side he’s known Arn-Oelschlegel for almost two decades — not long after he moved to Hampton Roads and was introduced to the late realtor. Hearing about his death was heartbreaking.

It was an emotional night for friends and family alike as they remembered the kind soul that was taken far too soon — one who would go above and beyond to help someone in need.

“Think of Søren and laugh, or think of a moment when he made you smile, because that’s the Søren I know. How it ended is not how he lived his life,” said Arn-Oelschlegel’s boyfriend, Dai.

Many of Arn-Oelschlegel’s family members flew into the area to attend his celebration of life. Arn-Oelschlegel’s cousin Hans Feldhausen was in awe over the large turnout.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of the organizers of Hampton Roads Pride and everybody that came here,” Feldhausen told 10 On Your Side.

Memorial held for Søren Arn-Oelschlegel at the Wave in Norfolk Oct. 14, 2021. (WAVY photo/Michelle Wolf)

A final celebration of life will be hosted by Arn-Oelschlegel’s family at Altmeyer Funeral Home in Virginia Beach on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Søren’s family encourages those to donate to one of three organizations:

Hampton Roads Pride – Søren Arn-Oelschlegel Scholarship Fund. (Denote “Søren’s Legacy” to donate to this restricted fund.)

National Alliance on Mental Illness, and dedicate in memory of Søren Arn-Oelschlegel with recipient email address sorenslegacy@gmail.com.