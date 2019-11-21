Don’t be a turkey; discard of your cooking oil properly

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Your Thanksgiving meal may include a fried turkey. Have you ever wondered the best way to discard of the used cooking oil? The City of Norfolk now offers a great option.

Some people store it, others freeze it; now you can recycle it!

Norfolk residents can dispose of up to five gallons of liquid or 75 pounds of solid waste at the Norfolk Fryer Oil Collection site. It’s part of the SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station at 3136 Woodland Avenue.

The collection site is open Tuesday and Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. You must show proof of residency.

For more information, call SPSA at 757-961-3981.

Did you know that fat, oils and grease account for 70% of sewer blockages in Norfolk, which can be disruptive and expensive.

The City of Norfolk says keeping our drains fat free is as easy as 1-2-3!