NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University announced late last month that Dominion Energy gifted $250,000 to their storm recovery project.

In the release, President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. says, “Old Dominion greatly appreciates Dominion Energy’s contribution to our ongoing efforts to provide our region and the world with the tools to rebuild after a life-altering disaster.”

The gift from Dominion Energy will be used to help create an online portal for the initiative, Recover Hampton Roads, with informational and educational resources. The portal will also offer informational modules to help guide at-risk coastal areas in Virginia and the country through recovering after damaging weather events.

The initiative was created in 2020 with a five-year grant of $500,000 from the Hampton Roads Community Foundation. The initiative is a part of Old Dominion University’s Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience.