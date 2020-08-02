Dominion Energy crews ready for Tropical Storm Isaias

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many Dominion Energy crews, dealing with power outages during and after a storm is something they’ve had to deal with before.

“They are experienced, they know what to do,” said Dominion Energy spokesperson Jeremy Slayton.

Slayton says they’re also prepared for tropical storm Isaias.

“We’re planning around what we think will happen in our service territory. We have crews ready to respond should outages occur,” he said.

He says if you lose power, make sure you let them know. Customers can use the Dominion Energy Power Outage app, report it online, or call 1-866-DOM-HELP.

“If your power does go out, please use one of those methods to let us know. Because we don’t always know whose power is out and the best way to get your power on is to let us know its out,” said Slayton.

And always remember, be patient.

“In some situations, there may be a tree that’s blocking our path or a road may be flooded or area flooded so it makes it hard to access,” he said.

Slayton says if your power is out and you go outside and see lines down or hanging, stay at least 30 feet away. A reminder to keep your pets away as well, the lines could still be energized.

