DOJ says man from Chesapeake was sentenced to 31 Years for sexually abusing a minor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Justice said a Chesapeake man was sentenced on Friday to 380 months in prison for sexually abusing a child.

“Child sexual abuse is heinous and causes incalculable and unknowable harm to survivors,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“Sadly, this horrendous crime is likely to have personal and public reverberations for years to come. I want to thank and applaud our law enforcement partners and prosecutors for ensuring that this defendant will now be in a place where he cannot sexually abuse minors.”

According to court documents, in July or August of 2017, the DOJ said 38-year-old Jacob Earl Gilmore, sexually abused a minor at St. Julian’s Creek Annex.

The Annex is a controlled Naval Facility and was Gillmore’s place of work.

During a weekend in July or August, Gillmore secreted the child onto the installation in the trunk of his car, the DOJ said.

Once on the installation, documents revealed Gillmore brought the child to his office and sexually abused her multiple times.

During their investigation, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service learned that Gillmore had been escorting the girl on to St. Julian’s Creek Annex for years.

“This sentencing should serve as a warning that child sexual predators will always be exposed and rooted out,” said Gregory Scovel, NCIS Special Agent in Charge of the Norfolk Field Office.

“NCIS remains committed to fully investigating all criminal threats to communities where our Department of the Navy family live and work,” Scovel said.

The DOJ said this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

