DOJ: Norfolk woman used New Jersey resident’s identity in getting apartment lease, buying Mercedes Benz, furniture, and more

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman has been convicted of several identity theft charges after being caught impersonating a New Jersey resident.

On Friday, a federal jury convicted 38-year-old Shaneca Moseley on charges of misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.

Court records say Moseley engaged in an “identity takeover” of C.J., a New Jersey resident between 2018 and 2020.



According to the Department of Justice, Moseley impersonated C.J. by using a forged driver’s license with C.J.’s personal identifying information, including name, date of birth, home address, and driver’s license number, and a Social Security card containing C.J.’s Social Security number.

During these two years, Moseley used C.J.’s personal information to acquire an apartment lease, purchase and obtain a loan for a Mercedes Benz, buy furniture on credit, obtain an email account, insurance, and other utilities.



Officials say Mosely also masked her true identity during a traffic stop using CJ’s personal information.



The real C.J. was then left to deal with the results of various payment defaults and impacts to their credit.

On Monday, Moseley was convicted of three counts of false representation of a Social Security number, one count of false statement on a loan application, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.



She faces a maximum of 30 years along with a mandatory consecutive sentence of 2 years in prison when sentenced on July 15.

In 2009, Moseley also plead guilty to running a separate social security fraud scheme and was sentenced to 2 months imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution.