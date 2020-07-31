DOJ: Cartel recruiter pleads guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Virginia Department of Justice, a North Carolina woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in a large heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Authorities said 31-year-old Delia Marie Salinez of Greensboro was a recruiter and drug courier operating out of the alleged North Carolina distribution point.

Court documents said that in March 2019, Salinez and two of her recruits packaged and drove roughly a kilogram of heroin and a kilogram of pure methamphetamine to Virginia Beach.

The documents also stated that the group had the intent to sell the drugs.

They were arrested during a SWAT operation where the drugs were seized.

The DOJ said that the other two participants, Maricella Williamson and Kenya Godinez-Camacho, were sentenced to 65 and 60 months in prison, respectively.

The case was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Latest Posts