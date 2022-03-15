NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a dog was shot during a burglary in Norfolk Tuesday morning.

According to Norfolk Police, officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of McNeal Avenue regarding a burglary that was in progress.

When they got to the scene, police spoke with the victim who told them that men came to his home and fired a gun which injured his dog.

The dog was taken to receive medical treatment. The dog’s current condition and the extent of its injuries have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.