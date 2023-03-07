NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A dog was chased and captured by airport personnel after running around on the Norfolk International Airport (ORF) airfield.

The dog was given a bath and taken to the Norfolk Animal Care Center.

Norfolk Animal Care Center said the dog was not microchipped or wearing a dog tag, the dog was advertised online in their stray section, but was not claimed.

The dog was recently adopted after waiting at the shelter for a legal stray period.

The dog that was caught at Norfolk International Airport (Photo Courtesy: ORF)

An airport spokesperson said throughout the year coyotes, foxes and other animals have found their way onto the airfield.