NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A dog was chased and captured by airport personnel after running around on the Norfolk International Airport (ORF) airfield.
The dog was given a bath and taken to the Norfolk Animal Care Center.
Norfolk Animal Care Center said the dog was not microchipped or wearing a dog tag, the dog was advertised online in their stray section, but was not claimed.
The dog was recently adopted after waiting at the shelter for a legal stray period.
An airport spokesperson said throughout the year coyotes, foxes and other animals have found their way onto the airfield.
