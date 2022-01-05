Doctor fighting to be able to prescribe ivermectin at local hospital resigns as professor at EVMS

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A doctor who has fought to be able to prescribe ivermectin — an anti-parasitic drug some claim helps treat COVID-19 — to his patients at a Sentara hospital has resigned from his position at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Dr. Paul Marik has served as a professor of medicine and chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at EVMS. He’s been at the school since 2009. He’s also had privileges at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in the ICU.

Marik made the announcement in a news release Tuesday from the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, an organization formed by critical care specialists in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Marik is one of the founding members of the group, and said his resignation will allow him to “dedicate more time to multiple causes including as the co-founder” of the FLCCCA.

The FLCCCA also has published articles in support of the use of ivermectin, which Marik has fought to be able to use for his patients while working at Sentara.

“A pioneer in the practice of critical care, Dr. Marik is responsible for developing several protocols that have been used around the world to save the lives of countless people,” the FLCCCA claimed in the letter Tuesday.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but I felt it was time to focus my attention and energy to other interests in both academia and public health,” said Marik. “I am looking forward to this next chapter in my career and continuing to make a difference in the world of medicine.”

Ivermectin is at the center of the dispute between Marik and Sentara.

In November, Marik took Sentara to court in an effort to be able to prescribe the controversial drug, ivermectin. Sentara and some other local health systems have banned the drug for use in COVID-19 patients. Some health officials have said there are small individual studies supporting Ivermectin in treating COVID-19, but they “don’t add up to sufficient evidence,” a Riverside Health System official previously told 10 On Your Side. They said a Cochrane analysis of the methodology used for some recent studies on Ivermectin and COVID-19 also revealed problems.

Just one day before a court declined to force Sentara to allow Marik to prescribe ivermectin, the doctor was also informed he had been suspended from working at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for 14 days.

Marik filed an appeal against Sentara Healthcare on Dec. 6 over to the court’s November verdict.

10 On Your Side has attempted to get in contact with Sentara Healthcare since Wednesday morning to see whether Marik’s resignation from EVMS impacts the ongoing court case between the two parties. Sentara did not immediately respond to a request for comment.