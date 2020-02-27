Live Now
First responders cut person out of overturned vehicle in Norfolk

Norfolk

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials say one person needed to be cut from a car after it overturned Thursday.

Police say the driver sustained minor injuries.

Traffic will be “altered” at E. Ocean View Avenue and 13th Bay Street.

The crash has caused issues with power and utilities, according to dispatchers.

  • (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)
  • (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

In photos posted by Norfolk Fire-Rescue on Twitter, a power pole was knocked over.

Police said around 4:20 p.m. that east and westbound traffic lanes on E. Ocean View were closed for repairs to the power pole.

First responders were on scene as of 3:44 p.m., dispatchers said.

