NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers say a man sustained life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening on Moreell Circle in Norfolk.

A man has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Norfolk Police.

Dispatchers said the call came in at 5:16 p.m. reporting a gunshot victim in the 600 block.

Morreell Circle is part of Lincoln Military Housing.

