Dispatchers: First responders working water rescue near HRBT

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Norfolk say first responders were on the scene of a water rescue Friday night.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the incident came in at 8:31 p.m. by the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel near “the Bay.”
The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the incident.
Dispatchers did not release any other information around 9 p.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.
