1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Centura College Norfolk Campus Exalt Church

Dispatchers: First responders working water rescue near HRBT

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Norfolk say first responders were on the scene of a water rescue Friday night.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the incident came in at 8:31 p.m. by the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel near “the Bay.”

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the incident.

Dispatchers did not release any other information around 9 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories