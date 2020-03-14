Dispatchers: First responders working water rescue near HRBT

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Norfolk say first responders were on the scene of a water rescue Friday night.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the incident came in at 8:31 p.m. by the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel near “the Bay.”

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the incident.

Dispatchers did not release any other information around 9 p.m.

