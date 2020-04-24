1  of  3
Live Now
Live at 2: North Carolina coronavirus press conference Live at 2: Northam to share Virginia’s coronavirus recovery plan during Friday press conference Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Dispatchers: Crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say first responders were on the scene of a crash in the 900 block of Tidewater Drive around 4 p.m. Friday.

As of 4:15 p.m., no injuries had been reported. Crews were on scene assessing the parties involved.

Dispatchers said a white pickup truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

Photos submitted by a WAVY viewer show a white pickup truck leaned up against the back corner of a Hampton Roads Transit bus.

Another photo shows a damaged light-colored car at the nearby intersection.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

  • (Photo courtesy: Jeff Laughead)
  • (Photo courtesy: Jeff Laughead)
  • (Photo courtesy: Jeff Laughead)
  • (Photo courtesy: Jeff Laughead)

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories