Dispatchers: Crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say first responders were on the scene of a crash in the 900 block of Tidewater Drive around 4 p.m. Friday.

As of 4:15 p.m., no injuries had been reported. Crews were on scene assessing the parties involved.

Dispatchers said a white pickup truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

Photos submitted by a WAVY viewer show a white pickup truck leaned up against the back corner of a Hampton Roads Transit bus.

Another photo shows a damaged light-colored car at the nearby intersection.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

(Photo courtesy: Jeff Laughead)

(Photo courtesy: Jeff Laughead)

(Photo courtesy: Jeff Laughead)

(Photo courtesy: Jeff Laughead)

Latest Posts: