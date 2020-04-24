Dispatchers: Crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say first responders were on the scene of a crash in the 900 block of Tidewater Drive around 4 p.m. Friday.
As of 4:15 p.m., no injuries had been reported. Crews were on scene assessing the parties involved.
Dispatchers said a white pickup truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash.
Photos submitted by a WAVY viewer show a white pickup truck leaned up against the back corner of a Hampton Roads Transit bus.
Another photo shows a damaged light-colored car at the nearby intersection.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
