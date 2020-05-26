Dispatch: Shooting on Dubose Drive in Norfolk with injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Norfolk say three people were shot Monday night on Dubose Drive.
Dispatchers say first responders went to the 1000 block of Dubose Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
