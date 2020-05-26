Dispatch: Shooting on Dubose Drive in Norfolk with injuries

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Car Generic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Norfolk say three people were shot Monday night on Dubose Drive.

Dispatchers say first responders went to the 1000 block of Dubose Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories