Lanes reopen after disabled train blocks traffic in Wards Corner area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A disabled train temporarily caused traffic issues for commuters in Norfolk Wednesday evening.
The train was in the Wards Corner area and impacted traffic going through the intersection of Granby Street and W. Little Creek Road.
Drivers were warned to use an alternate route.
The lanes reopened around 6 p.m.
