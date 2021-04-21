Developer releases new renderings for resort casino in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe’s All In For Norfolk campaign has released new renderings of its proposed $500-million resort casino next to Harbor Park.

The newly-announced features of the 300-plus room hotel include a rooftop bar, infinity pool, luxury spa and rooftop outdoor events space.

Other features proposed for the resort casino include a steak and seafood restaurant, sports bar and grill, cafe, spa and 2,500-seat entertainment venue.

There are some differences between earlier renderings and the new ones released this week: The tall, gleaming tower used to show the project since it was announced in 2018 is gone.

WAVY News first reported in October that the City of Norfolk never required them to build anything that looked like that initial rendering.

There’s also another resort casino proposed for Portsmouth, just across the river.

Plans are still moving forward to build the $300-million Rivers Casino off Victory Boulevard, near where it intersects with Interstate 264.

The Portsmouth casino project team has said it could open as soon as fall 2022 with a gaming floor, sports wagering lounge, event center, outdoor entertainment venue and multiple bars and restaurants.