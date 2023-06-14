NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The development team behind Norfolk’s proposed casino has officially submitted their development certification application with the city for the first phase of the project, more than a year after the casino was originally supposed to open.

HeadWaters Resort & Casino, a partnership between the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Tennessee billionaire Jon Yarbrough, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, saying the application is for the “initial phase” of the overall resort casino.

“We are eager to bring this much anticipated project to life. More details to come soon!” it wrote on Facebook.

That first phase will be 90,000 square feet total, 45,000 of which will be gaming floor. There’ll also be a 4,500-square-foot sports bar and a 5,000-square-foot lobby.

The planned initial phase of the HeadWaters casino in Norfolk (Courtesy of HeadWaters)

HeadWaters also has plans for a future entertainment venue and hotel at the site next to Harbor Park, which were shared in the master plan renderings on Wednesday.

At the moment, the development team says the city is only agreeing to sell 5.28 acres of the 13 acres until the final site plan is submitted. HeadWaters says it’s also hoping to have a license granted for temporary gaming before the full project would open.

The master plan rendering of the HeadWaters Resort & Casino shared after HeadWaters submitted their development certification application with the City of Norfolk (Courtesy of City of Norfolk)

The development comes after months of growing uncertainty on whether the casino, which was OK’d by Norfolk voters via a 2020 referendum, was still going to move forward.

There have been multiple challenges facing the project, Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer told WAVY in an update back in December, including plans for a seawall downtown that would also go up near the casino.

Filer said back then that Norfolk wouldn’t transfer the 13-plus-acre property to HeadWaters until there was a site plan for the permanent facility, and assurances that Headwaters has the financial capacity for the project. Previously, the only site plan submitted was for the temporary facility planned for Harbor Park that never came to be.

“We are going to transfer and convey land when we see a facility, we see a site plan we see a sequencing and we know and feel confident that we can make it actually work,” Filer said.

If the casino plan gets the green light from the city, it could open as early as 2025.

Meanwhile Rivers Casino Portsmouth across the Elizabeth River has been open now for nearly five months. The first permanent standalone casino in Virginia made almost $25 million in its full month open, and with revenue down to $21.3 million in April. May’s earnings report is expected to be released Thursday.