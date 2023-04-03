NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk Sheriff’s Office deputy stops a robbery in progress on Friday.

On March 30, Lieutenant W. Johnson was in the lobby of the Towne Bank, 109 Main Street when a man entered the bank, passed a note to the teller and demanded money.

Johnson was made aware of the situation by bank employees, he then approached the man and arrested him without incident.

The man was taken into custody by responding officers from the Norfolk Police Department.

“The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is committed to public safety, public service, and public trust. We are thankful for Lt. Johnson’s swift response to this incident and the actions he took to maintain a safe environment for those who work and conduct business at the bank,” stated Sheriff Joe Baron.

The suspect, Edward Leon Davis, 26, has been charged with Robbery and is being held at the Norfolk City Jail.