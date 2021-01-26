DePaul Medical Center acute care, emergency services to be consolidated to Maryview Medical Center by April

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours announced that it will be consolidating acute care and emergency services across the South Side, from Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center in Norfolk to Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, by the end of the first quarter.

In a press release sent Tuesday morning, Bon Secours officials said that DePaul Medical Center’s

acute and emergency care services “no longer serve a vital need in the Norfolk community.”

Officials cited a current average daily census between 20-30 patients a day and little significant

increase related to the patient population impacted by COVID-19, combined with a significant

decrease in demand for emergency care at DePaul.

By April 1, 2021, health officials say all hospital outpatient departments of DePaul Medical Center will become departments of Maryview Medical Center.

The three primary care practices that are currently departments of DePaul will continue to operate as practice sites of the Bon Secours Medical Group. Emergency, and inpatient, acute care will be consolidated to the Maryview campus in Portsmouth as a single acute care hub for the South Side.

Although many efforts were taken to sustain the hospital’s operations at the facility, they were not enough to sustain acute and emergency care “in an environment of significant decline.”

Officials say the decision was made by the Hammpton Roads executive leadership team along with Bon Secours’ Board of Directors.

Bon Secours officials saif they will continue to provide care through outpatient,

ambulatory, physician, and community health services, including the Bon Secours Care-A-Van, on the DePaul medical campus and throughout Norfolk.



The future of the acute care building on the DePaul medical campus is currently being assessed.