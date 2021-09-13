Department of Transit to host open house for Granby Bike Lane project in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Transit is hosting an in-person Open House for the Granby Street Bike Lane project.

The open house is set for September 22 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., at the picnic shelter behind the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church which is located on 6400 Newport Avenue, Norfolk.



During the event, guests can discuss the proposed Granby Street Bike Lanes with City of Norfolk representatives which would repurpose one vehicle lane in each direction into bike lanes on Granby Street between Willow Wood Drive and Admiral Taussig Boulevard.