NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk says the demolition of Military Circle Mall will begin this week.

According to a press release, Phase one of the demolition will begin at the end of this week and will continue through the week of Apr. 24. Hurricane Fence will begin putting up construction fencing on the interior of ring road while Phase one is in progress.

Phase one of the demolition will start with the out parcels, which includes China Garden Martin’s Cafe, and The Shoppes. Phase one is expected to take place through late June.

Phase two of the demolition, which is the demolition of the main mall, is expected to take place later this summer.

Entrances to the interior parking lot will be closed on the south and east sides during the demolition. The closures should not impact access to Optima or Ross.

This demolition comes almost three months after Military Circle Mall officially closed its doors.

The mall opened on Aug. 6, 1970. Norfolk’s first indoor shopping mall and the largest in the region at the time, according to WAVY archives.