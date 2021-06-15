Demolition at Tidewater Gardens in Norfolk delayed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Demolition at Tidewater Gardens buildings in Norfolk has been delayed.

The demolition was initially slated to start on 4 Tidewater Gardens buildings on Thursday as the redevelopment of the St. Paul’s area in Norfolk moves forward.



The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority say a total of 16 bldgs should come down by the fall of this year.

Just received word demo crews have been delayed and it will likely not start this week. @NRHANorfolk still hopes it starts before the end of the month. — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 15, 2021

10 On Your Side has covered the controversial project at Tidewater Gardens for about a decade. The first unit fell at the corner of Fenchurch and Wood streets to make way for a new pump station that will support new homes in the St. Paul’s area.

All 618 units at Tidewater Gardens will be torn down and rebuilt as part of the first phase, which is supported by a $30-million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

After several years of warning, mandatory move-out notices were mailed to residents of about 50 units in Tidewater Gardens in late October.

For more information, visit stpaulsdistrict.org.