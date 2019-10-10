Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to host town hall in Norfolk

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren raked in more cash over the past three months than any of their Democratic rivals. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is hosting a town hall next Friday at ODU’s Chartway Arena.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m., Warren’s campaign announced in a press release.

The event is free and open to the public, but you’re asked to RSVP.

The Massachusetts Senator is now being seen by many as the Democratic frontrunner, after taking over the top spot among Democratic presidential candidates in several recent national polls. That position had been held by former Vice President Joe Biden.