NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Delta Air Lines announced it is bringing back daily nonstop flights from Norfolk International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

This is great news for anyone with business, family or vacation trips planned for the twin cities.

The flights resume June 7, 2024, with the following schedule:

Depart ORF 6:15 a.m.; arrive MSP 8:19 a.m.

Depart MSP 7:45 p.m.; arrive ORF 11:36 p.m.

Search and book flights on the Norfolk International Airport website.