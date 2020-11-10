Del. Joe Lindsey plans to resign to fill Norfolk General District Court judge vacancy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia delegate from Norfolk plans to resign from his position to fill a vacancy on the Norfolk General District Court.

WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox reports Del. Joe Lindsey, (D-Norfolk), has announced his intention to resign to fill the judgeship.

“I am both honored and humbled by the confidence the Norfolk General Assembly delegation both House of Delegates and Senate, Democrat and Republican, have shown in recommending me to fill this vacancy,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey addressed his colleagues Monday afternoon before the House of Delegates adjourned the special session.

“My remarks today were to advise of my intention to resign. The letter that I’m writing to the speaker is my actual resignation,” he said.

Judges are selected for positions based on a legislative election process involving the General Assembly. District court judges can be appointed by the circuit court if the legislature is not in session, but those appointees are subject to legislative election at the next session of the General Assembly following their appointment, according to the Virginia Division of Legislative Services.

It is anticipated that Lindsey will be appointed to the general district court position. The General Assembly will vote on Lindsey’s official appointment during next January’s session.

BREAKING NEWS: Norfolk Delegate Joe Lindsey Just confirmed to me he’s announced his intention to resign to fill a vacancy on the Norfolk General District Court. It is anticipated the Norfolk Circuit Court judges will appoint him to that position.@WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) November 10, 2020

In late October, the Virginia Mercury reported the General Assembly’s Norfolk delegation was proposing Lindsey fill the position.

The position was opened after the retirement of Judge S. Clark Daugherty, the Mercury reported.

When asked how long it will take for the appointment by the Norfolk Circuit Court judges, Lindsey said he’s not sure, but estimated it could take five to 10 days.

Lindsey was elected in 2014 to the 90th District, which covers part of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

During his time in the House of Delegates, Lindsey served as chair of the Privileges and Elections Committee and served on Finance and Courts Committee and Commerce and Labor Committee.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

