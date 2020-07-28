Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in water Sunday in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating the death of a woman who was found Sunday in the Chesapeake Bay.

Officers responded to a report of a drowning in the 1200 block of West Ocean View Ave. at 12:45 p.m. The woman had been pulled out of the water by people who were on the beach, and was unresponsive. She was taken to DePaul hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident as an undetermined death, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. No other details are available.

