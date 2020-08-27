Death investigation on E. Little Creek Rd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a death on E. Little Creek Road Thursday morning.

Norfolk dispatch confirmed the call came in at 7:12 a.m. for officers to respond to the 300 block of E. Little Creek Road.

Police spokesperson Cpl. William Pickering told WAVY News 10 when officers arrived, they found a man on scene, who was unresponsive. They determined he was deceased.

The incident is currently classified as a death investigation.

Cpl. Pickering said no signs of foul play were observed.

