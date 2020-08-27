NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a death on E. Little Creek Road Thursday morning.
Norfolk dispatch confirmed the call came in at 7:12 a.m. for officers to respond to the 300 block of E. Little Creek Road.
Police spokesperson Cpl. William Pickering told WAVY News 10 when officers arrived, they found a man on scene, who was unresponsive. They determined he was deceased.
The incident is currently classified as a death investigation.
Cpl. Pickering said no signs of foul play were observed.
Stay with WAVY for updates on air and online.
Latest Posts
- Sorting out symptoms: Fall allergies or COVID-19
- Blog: Laura Rakes Over Louisiana. Takes Aim Towards Arkansas Next.
- Local colleges, universities launch COVID-19 dashboards
- Death investigation on E. Little Creek Rd. in Norfolk
- Mother records heartbreaking video of son’s struggles with virtual learning