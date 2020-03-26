Deadly shooting on Fishermans Road in Norfolk

Live Now
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 100 block of Fishermans Road Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived around 1:30 p.m. they discovered the victim already deceased at the scene.

This is breaking news. WAVY News 10 has a crew headed to Fishermans Road now. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

