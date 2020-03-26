NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 100 block of Fishermans Road Thursday afternoon.
When officers arrived around 1:30 p.m. they discovered the victim already deceased at the scene.
This is breaking news. WAVY News 10 has a crew headed to Fishermans Road now. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts
- Norfolk parks remain open as certain amenities close
- Marine at the Pentagon test positive for coronavirus; marks first case at the pentagon
- Elderly woman found dead in a boat in Camden Co.; death ruled suspicious
- Deadly shooting on Fishermans Road in Norfolk
- Spouse of Fort Eustis soldier dies from COVID-19 complications