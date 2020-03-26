Deadly shooting on Fishermans Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 100 block of Fishermans Road Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived around 1:30 p.m. they discovered the victim already deceased at the scene.

This is breaking news. WAVY News 10 has a crew headed to Fishermans Road now. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Fishermans Road. A man was found at the scene deceased. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/IQBts6JMxb — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 26, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

