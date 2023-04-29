NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Norfolk.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of East Princess Anne Road around 4:50 a.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from Norfolk Police. This is near the intersection of Ingleside Road.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information about this incident, you can submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.